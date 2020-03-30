The Niger state government has applauded the support and adherence of residents to the precautionary measures taken by government towards the containment of coronavirus disease in the state.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Niger state Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Matane, further commended residents for their patience, dedication and perseverance.

Matane, explained that the state is yet to record any case of the outbreak, stressing that the measures taken by government was to ensure that the virus does not find its way to the state.

The chairman noted with gratitude the effort of the public, health workers, journalists, security agencies and other emergency response team for in enforcing the measures.

He called on the people to maintain social distancing by avoiding crowded areas such as clubs, bars, burial, marriage and naming ceremonies.

Matane assured residents that government is not resting on its oars towards addressing the emergency challenges of the people through the provision of palliatives to the vulnerable members of the society.

He decried the lackadaisical attitude of some people towards the pandemic, adding that it would worsen the situation.