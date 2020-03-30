The Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged Nigerians to adhere to the safety measures advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigerian health authorities.

NACCIMA President, Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Aliyu stated that the appeal for precautionary and safety measures was necessary to stay alive during this period of global and national health crisis.

“Only then can we be there when the crisis is over to rebuild our lives and businesses,” she said.

Aliyu commended the federal and state authorities on their efforts to control and reduce the spread of the virus across the country as well as their cooperation with the rest of the international community to end the pandemic.

She also lauded the recent stimulus package by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its setting up of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

The NACCIMA President, however, stressed on the need to make the coalition more inclusive, embracing the entire Organised Private Sector of Nigeria.

“We must also continue to work at the state level, through our city and state chambers, to deal with the crisis and make our own contribution to the fight against the spread of the disease, no matter how little,” she said.