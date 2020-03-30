A man who fake Corona symptoms and got admitted to hospital today as he did not want to stay at home and watch Ramayana and Mahabharat.

A TV series on Doordarshan called Ramayana and Mahabharat started telecasting in India.

Though most of the people in India are happy and feeling nostalgic, there are few who have used this opportunity to again bash the government. People have enough time in quarantine and hence have enough time to overthink also.

At first he tried to disconnect his cable connection, but his parents who eagerly wanted to watch both the series thrashed him. He then tried staying in the bedroom, but the TV volume kept disturbing him. Finally he took the best way out and started sneezing and coughing. He was soon admitted to the hospital and his sneezing has not stopped yet.

He has made full plans of staying in the hospital for at least 3-4 months.