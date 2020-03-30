The Chief Whip of the Osun state House of Assembly, Mr. Tunde Olatunji, has set up a call centre in his Ife North Constituency for emergency calls on coronavirus.

Olatunji, while inaugurating the call centre in Edun-Abon Town on Monday, said that the centre was set up to enable people to make inquiries during the state lockdown.

The lawmaker said that the call centre would operate in both English and Yoruba languages from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Olatunji said that the call centre would complement the efforts of the state government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to combat the spread of the virus.

He said the numbers to call in case of any emergency are 09061753169 and 09074853889.

“Further to our recent distribution of over 1, 000 bottles of sanitizers and hundreds of face masks and gloves to the people of Ife North State Constituency, I just set up a constituency call centre for the benefit of our people.

“This is to allow them make inquiries and communicate any emergency need that may arise during the period of state wide total lockdown.

“The constituency call centre will go live by 1pm today, Monday, 30th of March 2020 and take calls from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic precautionary measures and its statewide disruptions beyond the impact to public health are indeed tough but they are inevitable pains we must all bear in the overall interest of our survival,” he said.

It would be recalled that the NCDC had on March 25, confirmed first index cases in the state while the second index case was confirmed March 28.

This prompted Gov. Gboyega Oyetola to announce the total lock-down of the state following the confirmation of the second case.