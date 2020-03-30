The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu-Bashar, has cautioned his subjects not to patronise native doctors who claim they have a ”cure and medication” for the Coronavirus (Covid-10) in Kebbi.

The monarch who is also the Chairman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, gave the advice in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

We should be very careful with these native doctors’ claims that they have the medication and cure for the Covid-19 virus.“Only a fool will not heed to this caution.

As for now, the virus has no cure and medicine.”Do not be deceived by these native doctors who claim that they have a formula to cure the virus and take advantage of the foolish and vulnerable.

“The appropriate authorities have been campaigning and sensitising people on preventive measures, we should listen to them and heed to their messages as they are experts and professional in the medical calling,” he said.

The Emir noted that, the public must also seek forgiveness over past sins, as a measure to prevent the deadly disease from spreading in the country.

“This virus has no cure yet and may be a divine punishment on us because of our sins.“Our people should go back to God, we should repent from all our sins so that God can put away this virus.“Most of these diseases are due to the violation of God’s rules and commandments, hence people should fear God and adhere to His rules he said”.

READ ALSO COVID-19: President Buhari’s lockdown order a move in the right direction – Legal practitioners



Iliyasu- Bashar also enjoined parents to use the seat-at- home directive to inculcate good moral values in their children.“This is also an opportunity to move closer to our children, teach them good moral values and draw their attention to God’s commandment so as to strengthen their faith and belief,” the emir said.

