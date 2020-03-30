The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said in the case of an eventual lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government should consider the introduction of fiscal measures such as waivers on import duties on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and other essential products.

The National President of the association, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement on its position on Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the government should extend tax holiday to companies on corporate tax, and waive the Value Added Tax (VAT), and reduce the burden of personal income tax as a way of increasing the disposable income of an average Nigerian worker.

The government should ensure that all regulatory agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Standards Organizations of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration & Control (NAFDAC) should treat all requests from Manufacturers expeditiously and with the required sensitivity to the prevailing situation;

“Government should prevail on all relevant Agencies to strictly comply with the provisions of Executive Orders 001, 003 and 005.”

“Government should ensure its agencies do not act contrary to its directive of permitting essential manufacturing sectors to operate, and it should also take into consideration the inclusion of the logistics and distribution arm of manufacturing to make possible delivery of manufactured items to the final consumers.”

He further urged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to supply foreign exchange (forex) to the manufacturing sector at pre-Covid-19 rates.

The Association also said the apex bank should consider directing commercial banks to freeze interest charges in the event of a lock down, adding that in the case of an eventual lockdown, the government should consider the introduction of fiscal measures such as waivers on import duties on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other essential products.

Ahmed noted that as the voice of manufacturers’ interest in Nigeria, the Association recognizes the efforts of government from the point Nigeria recorded its first case on February 25, 2020, which was further confirmed on the 27th.

“It is also comforting to note that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is not resting on its oars through the drafting of the different protocols for safety disseminated to the general public all in a bid to ensure the safety of citizens,” Ahmed said.