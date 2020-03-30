An NGO, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), on Monday called for fervent prayers from Nigerians to avert forthcoming trying days in the country if the current coronavirus spread gets higher.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 9:30 p.m., on Sunday, there were 111persons that had tested positive for coronavirus in the country according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the country.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with NAN in Enugu.

Ezekwueme said that only divine intervention could save Nigerians and the entire country from the socio-economic and“Prayers and fasting have become not only necessary, but inevitable because only divine intervention solves uncommon national challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The CLO boss, who also decried the current situation, described it as the worst and most pathetic and despicable global health challenge.



He said: “It is of prime importance for our citizens to be disciplined and adhere strictly to advice from the NCDC, Federal and state governments and other health experts.

“I appeal to all levels of government to adopt palliative measures to cushion the hardship of the disease and the ongoing lockdown in almost all the states in the federation.

“It is relevant that governments and civil society organisations embark on accelerated sensitization of rural dwellers, traders and artisans on horrendous danger of coronavirus as well as the need to avoid and avert contracting it.”

According to him, significantly together, we will win the war against coronavirus pandemic with our collective efforts, especially, if we play our roles adequately to stop its spread.

