The Deputy Governor of Benue, Benson Abounu, has said that no amount of intimidation would deter the State Government from observing all the protocol concerning COVID-19.

Abounu, also the Chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19 disclosed this on Monday while the deputy governor said that they had followed all the laid down protocol regarding the index case of the virus recorded in the state.

“We will not compromise the protocol no matter who is involved. We are determined to save lives. Her name was mentioned not because we want to tarnish her image but to save lives.

“We want to save her family and the people she came in contact with. What we did was in the best interest of the public. We meant no harm,” he said.

He, however, lamented that the lady was not cooperating with the committee to enable it track down the people she came in contact with.

“Notwithstanding, we are doing our best. We have met with some of them. We advised them to go into self-isolation for two weeks, thereafter go for test to know their status.

“We also directed the proprietor of Grace Cottage Hospital, Makurdi where she was first admitted to put all the staff that came in contact with her on isolation preferably within the hospital.

“The self-isolation will be strictly monitored by members of the committee,” he said.

Meanwhile, the representative of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Prof. Stephen Abah said that so far only one case of the disease was confirmed in the state.

“The center is interested in it. The center does not want it to spread further. We want to ensure that whoever comes in contact with the disease is given due medical attention,” he said.









