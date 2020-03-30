President Muhammadu Buhari has granted banks skeletal exemptions so as to enable them provide financial service during lockdown.

Recall that on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from Monday, to check the spread of Coronavirus disease.

The President, who gave the directive in a broadcast to Nigerians over the Coronavirus pandemic, in Abuja on Sunday, said the decision was based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC),

”I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

”This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

”All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed.

COVID-19: President Buhari’s lockdown order a move in the right direction – Legal practitioners

”All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

According to him, the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.

According to a joint statement signed by Zainab Ahmed, minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Monday, President Buhari granted the exemptions in order to keep the system in light operations during the period.

the statement said: “To ensure that Nigerians can still perform online transactions and use ATMS whilst observing these restrictions, we will like to inform the general public and all affected stakeholders that we have obtained exemptions from the president to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during this period.

“We are mindful mindful of the difficulties these restrictions would bring on ordinary Nigerians and we are grateful to the president for approving these exemptions, which should help ease some of the these burdens.”

Recall that on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from Monday, to check the spread of Coronavirus disease.