The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control has said that it has uncovered 20 news cases of those infected with deadly Coronavirus COVID-19.

The centre said that the total number of those with the virus are now one hundred and thirty one

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths

Recall that the NCDC had said it was working to identify 6,000 people who have had close contacts with persons infected to curb the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, disclosed this on Monday on Channels Television, Programme “Sunrise Daily”, while, speaking on COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Ihekweazu said:”in the short-term, the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to keep rising, but NCDC also expect to be able to get on top of this.

“We expect cases of COVID19 to rise as we improve capacity to detect and test. Our laboratories are activated to function 24/7.

We appeal to Nigerians to work with us in compliance with the measures instituted by President,” he said.

He said that there was need to prevent further transmission of this virus. While noting that the President’s speech was a call for Nigerians to come together.

He added that the measures that have been implemented would work in curbing the spread of the virus.

He, however appealed to Nigerians to bear the few weeks of pain that would come.

The NCDC boss said that Nigeria have been lucky to not have had too many severe cases of COVID-19.

He disclosed that NCDC have currently tested well over 2,000 people and have also increased the number of laboratories in its network.

“Everyday NCDC are improving the turnaround time.