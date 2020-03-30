Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease.

The governor who has gone into self isolation since on Saturday said I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

‘I have designated Prof. Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

” Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he had tweeted.

Recall that Makinde went on self-isolation based on the advice by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to governors who attended the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

In a live tweet on Saturday, Makinde said that governors who attended the NEC meeting came in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

“We were all advised to self-isolate and go for test. I have been in self-isolation since then.” he tweeted.

On compliance with all directives aimed at curbing the spread of the disease in the state; the governor said: “We have an enforcement team which will ensure compliance.

“If there is a gathering of more than 10 people, for instance, they will be dispersed. If it is a nightclub, we seal it, until the ban is lifted.”