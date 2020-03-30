A House of Representatives member representing Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo state, Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama has called on Nigerians to unite together and fight the current COVID-19 pandemic rather than panicking.

He said by observing guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigerians can conquer the current pandemic

“The coronavirus (COVID-19) presents about the most difficult situation we have found ourselves, probably since the civil war.

“While these are really scary times, we are not in a hopeless situation. As with every challenge that confronts man, the solutions always come from the same sources – knowledge and action.

“Defeating this scourge truly is not difficult if we will get accurate and genuine knowledge about it and take necessary actions to protect ourselves to stop the spread.

“The virus can not harm us as long as it remains outside our bodies. So, even if you contact someone who has it, it has no effect on you until you ingest it. We must not let it get in.

“That is why two of the most important actions you can take this period are to wash your hands always and keep your hands away from your face.

“We must help stop the spread by avoiding as much as possible any sort of gathering and avoid handshakes. As much as possible, the best place to be now is in your home,” the lawmaker said in a statement

Speaking further, he commended the federal government for taking proactive steps which he believes will go a long way in stemming the spread of the pandemic if followed to the latter.

Rep. Ogbeide-Ihama however, commiserated with Nigerians who tested positive to the virus so far, while commending healthcare professionals working sacrificially in the front-lines in combating the pandemic.

The lawmaker further urged Nigerians to be mindful of the messages circulating on social media with regards to the virus, while urging business owners to resist increasing the prices of sanitizers, among others essential products.