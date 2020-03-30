Benue State government has imposed dawn to dust curfew effect from Wednesday as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who made this known in a radio broadcast in Makurdi on Sunday, further stated that with this decision, all vehicles coming in and out of the state are expected to submit loading manifest containing names, destination and other particulars of passengers to the state committee on Covid-19.

He said henceforth, Keke Napep is to convey only 2 passengers with okada riders conveying 1 passenger at a time and wear face mask while markets, night clubs, church activities are banned with immediate effect.

Governor Ortom disclosed that the 62-year-old Susan Okpe who returned from United Kingdom and voluntarily went to the hospital and tested positive to COVID-19 is stable and responding to treatment and appealed to those who came in contact with her to report to the hospital for testing.

According to him, government has so far released the sum of N76 million to the COVID-19 control committee to step up its activities while local government council committee will be inaugurated today (Monday) to enforce compliance with closure of markets at the tier of government.

While warning social media practitioners against stigmatising carriers of COVID-19, he said plans are at advanced stage to organise a refresher course of health workers in the state to keep them abreast on new trend of handling virus cases and appealed to Benue people to show understanding in this trying moment.