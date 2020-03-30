The Plateau state government has said that the result of the preliminary test carried out on an aide to the Bauchi state governor, Hassan Sale, who resides in Jos, tested negative.

Governor Simon Lalong stated this in Jos on Monday in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Dan Manjang,.

“When information on Sale’s disposition reached us, the Ministry of Health, Plateau state, swiftly acted by taking Sale’s specimen and sent it to Abuja for examination.

“But to God’s glory, we are todayhappy to announce to Plateau people and indeed, the whole world that both the preliminary and the confirmatory results of the specimen standing in the name of Hassan Sale are negative.

“In the light of this development, the Plateau state government wishes to call on all and sundry to discountenance any misinformation about the status of Sale as regards the coronavirus,” Gov. Lalong stated.

The governor said that presently, there is no known case of the coronavirus in the state.

Sale has his family residence in Jos North Local Government of Plateau state and had returned home, which explained the action taken by the Plateau state government.

Gov. Lalong, who is the chairman of the Plateau state COVID-19 emergency response committee, appealed to the people to continue to adhere to preventive measures.

According to him, these include washing of hands regularly, staying at home and maintaining social distance and further advised people to be mindful of the kind of news they pick on the street or from the social media space, so as not to be misled.

