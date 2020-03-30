Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged, with deep appreciation, the kind gesture of captain of industries, corporate entities, missionaries, musical artistes and individuals who have consistently supported ongoing efforts to mitigate COVID-19.

The President made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

The President thanked a group of oil companies, who partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) to donate 30 million dollars towards fighting the Coronavirus, which is ravaging the global economy.

He also appreciated the contributions from All Progressives Congress National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr Mike Adenuga, Modupeola and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil, and Dr Emeka Offor, who joined a list of other public-spirited Nigerians in contributing health and educational facilities.

The President welcomed generous donations as announced by Zenith Bank PLC, which was committed to the public health care system, Keystone bank and First Bank Plc.

He also lauded the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, who took to the streets to sensitize citizens on the dreaded virus.

President Buhari appreciated the efforts of Stallion Empowerment Initiative of the Stallion Group, and the entertainment industry, particularly renowned musician, Innocent Idibia, Tuface, for their contributions.

The president assured all Nigerians that the funds would be properly utilized to check the effect of the COVID-19 and reposition the health care system.

The President urged all intending donors to channel contributions through the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Buhari enjoined Nigerians to follow the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, state governments and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), whose officials had been toiling day and night to keep everyone in the country safe.

He noted that the situation facing the country, and others across the world, would certainly need the financial, technical and material support of companies and individuals, and collective effort of all Nigerians, to bring the pandemic under control. (NAN)

