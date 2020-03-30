Aba residents have started gradual lock down of the city following the state government’s plan for a lock down from Wednesday.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on March 24, endorsed a set of directives meant to check the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Abia state.

The directives included buses taking fewer passengers and traders procuring hand washing materials for customers at their shops and stalls.

Some shops in the city along Faulks, Azikiwe and St. Michael’s roads have been shut in compliance with the directive that residents stayed at home to guard against contracting the disease.

Ekele Nwannennaya, a trader who deals on foreign furniture on St. Michael’s Road, said he has closed his shop because he had to keep safe adding that it was better to be alive and poor, than to die in wealth.

Our correspondent who went round some parts of the city on Monday, reports that the tricycles and vehicles operating within Aba have started complying with government’s directives to take few passengers.

Livinus Okezie, a commuter when interviewed said; “The transporters are now taking double the fare they used to collect from us before now.

“As you can see, very few persons are now on the roads and like myself, I am going to buy what my family will eat from Wednesday when Abia goes on lock down. I will be indoors with my family.”

Blessed Investment Motors Limited and Eagle Motors Limited staff, were seen selling tickets to travellers to Lagos state on Monday morning after reports said that Anambra and Delta states have shut the Niger Bridge gates.

Andrew Iheanyi, a worker at Eagle Motors bus park, Milverton Street, Aba, said that “we are selling tickets hoping that if the security agencies at Onitsha will allow us to pass, we will pass, but if they do not, we know what to do.”

Iheanyi said however, they were recording low number of travellers, but the company was offering its services to ensure those wishing to travel did so.