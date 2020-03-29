The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and the Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, confirmed this in a telephone interview on Sunday.

The CMD of UCH, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, had earlier revealed news of contracting the virus on his official Twitter account @UchCmd.

He tweeted: “On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self isolation while our samples were also taken for test.

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.

” All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

“Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous.

” Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”

Likewise, the Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof. Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa, in a statement, released on Sunday said that he and his deputy, Prof. Obafunke Denloye, also tested positive to the deadly virus.

“I wish to inform you that the Deputy Provost and I tested positive for the COVID 19 following tests done on Friday.

“Although we are both asymptomatic, we have gone into self-isolation for 14 days whilst our contacts are being observed closely to determine if they should also be tested,” he said.