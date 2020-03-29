…Donates 10 million naira to combat CoVID 19 in Nigeria

Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, will on April 12 hold an e-concert in a bid to rally support and unify Nigerians against the spread of the CoVID 19 virus in Nigeria.

The online concert also aims to encourage people to stay safe during this period by supporting the stay-at-home directive by government.

The e-concert, to be live streamed on Tuface’s social media handles (@official2baba) and that of Trophy Extra Special Stout (@trophystout), a brand from International Breweries Plc, will create an extra special moment for people to be entertained with the live performances from the African Queen crooner while they stay at home this period.

In addition, Trophy Extra Special Stout together with Tuface will make a N10m donation to support initiatives combating CoVID 19.

Tuface said the idea of the e-concert is for him to lend his voice and call on Nigerians to come together to combat this global pandemic by heeding the stay-at-home request from government, so that the spread of the virus can be reduced to its barest minimum.

The e-concert, for him, will provide a moment of hope, optimism and comfort to everybody in this trying time. He also called on other celebrities, business personnel and corporate organizations’ support in combating the spread of the CoVID 19 virus in any way they can.

Bamise Oyegbami, Trophy’s Marketing Manager said “we have decided to support Tuface in this quest because as a brand, we acknowledge the importance of this initiative, hence we are fully behind it”.

Oyegbami said a healthy population is key for any nation to grow and develop and with COVID 19 threatening to disrupt the lives of the citizenry; all hands must be on deck to do whatever is possible to ensure it is curtailed.

He said; ‘’we are not in business just for profit, our ecosystem is very key to us based on our purpose of bringing people together for a better world. This can only be attained if necessary support is given to people and the society whenever it is needed, which is what we want to achieve with this e-concert.

‘’We realized that with everywhere being on lockdown and people told to stay home to stop the spread of COVID 19, we can actually make the stay at home more optimistic for consumers at home by supporting our own African music legend, Tuface with a live e-concert”.

During the e-concert, viewers will have the opportunity to engage and interact with Tuface online and also stand a chance of winning freebies which can be helpful to people whose livelihood may have been impacted by the stay at home situation. This is an avenue to encourage as many persons to participate and be a part of the cause.