Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulates the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 68th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Sunday, described the former Governor of Lagos State as a pathfinder, a visionary leader and a rare mentor.

He said that Tinubu had contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic development of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

“What do you say about a man of many parts on the occasion of his birthday? A visionary, a leader, with exceptional abilities in different areas of human endeavours.

“Indeed his achievements are almost impossible to capture in a single book, not to say in a mere statement.

“Asiwaju as pathfinder, navigated and charted the developmental course of modern Lagos, raised the bar of governance and public service in the state,” the governor said.

According to him, Asiwaju is a welfarist, a cheerful giver and an epitome of humility and humanity.

Sanwo-Olu said that Asiwaju’s strength lies in his firm belief in a united and indivisible Nigeria that was devoid of religious and ethnic bigotry.

He said that this had enabled Tinubu to provide the right leadership and made the right decision in the overall interest of the country most of time.

“It is no news to the world that the story of Nigeria’s democracy today would not be told without Asiwaju’s name boldly written in gold.

“I wish our political leader a birthday full of joy, even as the country and the rest of the world battle the ravaging COVID-19.

“As you march on to higher pedestal in life, may the Almighty go with you every step of the way and support you to accomplish more in the service of humanity,” he said.