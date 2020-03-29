The Plane is outfitted with 16 intensive care stations, each fully equipped with the latest medical technology from computers and diagnostic systems to long-term respiratory machines and automatic injections. Each station costs a half million marks and allows a highly-trained team of doctors and paramedics to do almost everything done in a hospital except operate. In addition to the six full-care stations, the plane also has hospital beds for transporting 44 other patients.
