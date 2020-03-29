Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and his Personal Assistance have been infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19)

They are the new cases in Enugu on Friday night.

Recalled that the Enugu State Ministry of Health had confirmed two cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, urging the general public, especially state residents not to panic as health personnel were already responding to the situation.

An update from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday night, reported that two cases in Enugu State,tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, the Enugu State government had announced the closure of all markets, land borders and inter-state transportation in the state till further notice, except those on medical emergency services.

Reacting shortly after the NCDC announced the two cases in Enugu, via its twitter account, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi confirmed that “the two patients, who presented on their own, tested positive for Corona Virus (COVID-19)”.

Dr. Agujiobi disclosed that the patients were returnees from United Kingdom (UK), stating: “It is important to inform the public that the patients voluntarily contacted the Enugu State Ministry of Health, on arrival from United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test which came out positive”.

“So far, the patients have remained in isolation and the Enugu State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team has commenced contact tracing”, he said.

The permanent secretary who expressed the state government’s gratitude to the patients for voluntarily reporting to the state Ministry of Health “following the announcement that all returnees from overseas in the last 14 days should report for evaluation”, encouraged all those who returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu State Public Health Department, through the following dedicated lines – 08182555550 or 09022333833.