…Urges constituents to take self-precautionary measures, maintain social distancing

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has called for coordinated efforts in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a statement released by her media aide, Kingsley Ubani, Ekwunife described the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as one which requires coordinated efforts from all agencies of government and the cooperation of the citizens.

She commended the Federal Government for measures put in place at the airports, as well as the nation’s borders to flatten the curve of the virus which has spread through over 190 countries.

Her words: “The world is today challenged with the Covid-19 pandemic, a respiratory tract infection which is reported to have a 14 days incubation period before symptoms may surface. Our country, Nigeria having so far recorded about 89 cases with one fatal case, must now in unity rise to the challenge of stopping the virus from further spreading”.

“I wish to commend the Government of Anambra State for their response to the pandemic. It is necessary that all citizens of Anambra State irrespective of political affiliations come together to tackle this scourge – success in combating the spread of the virus is better achieved with cooperation from all stakeholders.

“It is therefore pertinent that we all, at this time, take the necessary steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities”.

Senator Ekwunife advised constituents to sanitize and wash their hands regularly as recommended by experts, maintain social distancing, as well as pay special attention to their personal hygiene during this period.

She appealed to the Chairmen of Local Governments, Traditional Rulers, President General’s of town unions, Market, Women and Youth Leaders in Anambra Central Senatorial District to immediately commence the sensitisation of constituents on preventive measures to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

She equally appealed to the State government to ensure that it sustains the enforcement of the measures the government has put in place to prevent the pandemic, including the provision of emergency response lines, and the establishment of isolation and testing centres for possible cases.

The Senator urged constituents to be at alert, report suspected cases to the appropriate authorities and isolate themselves when they suspect that they may have been exposed to the virus.

She prayed that the world finds a permanent solution to the pandemic, and advised constituents to make the necessary social adjustments required to keep the virus out of the state.