We all want that perfect body, for the ladies: that curvy shape and flat stomach while for the guys: that lean body built and the perfect abs. Most times, you are always in a hurry and hardly have enough time.

Eating right doesn’t have to be complicated; you just have to shift to healthier food and beverage choices.

What you eat goes a long way in shaping your body, keeping you fit and helping you in attaining or maintaining that perfect body shape and the following tips will help you in achieving that:

NEVER SKIP BREAKFAST

Breakfast is the first meal of the day and the most important, unfortunately, it is also the most skipped meal as people are always in a hurry that they forget to eat in the morning and most people have even made it a habit.

Always ensure that you eat something in the morning no matter how light as eating breakfast helps in weight loss. Good breakfast meals includes whole grains like oats, cereals etc.

EAT FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Fruits and Vegetables are important if you want to maintain good health and attain that perfect body shape. Fruits and vegetables helps in providing vitamins and minerals that are needed in the body and also helps in burning excess calories.

Regular intake of fruits and vegetables has also been known to prevent diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heartburns and others.

ADEQUATE INTAKE OF WATER

Water helps to flush our systems of waste products and toxins, yet many people go through life dehydrated which causes tiredness, low energy and headache.

Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for hunger but ensure at all times that you are always well hydrated as it will also help you make healthier food choices.

TABLE YOUR MEALS

The less stressed you are when eating, the more your body tend to absorb the nutrients. Always make sure you are less distracted when eating, step away from your desk, park your car or close that book before you dig in. Ensure proper table manners and sitting position when eating.

AVOID JUNK FOODS

About 85% of people these days live on junk foods and this is the major cause of bloated stomach and excessive weight gains.

To maintain a perfect body shape, choose foods that are low in fat and have fewer calories. Intake of Confectionaries of all kinds should be reduced to a minimal.

AVOID LATE NIGHT MEALS

Eat dinner 14-15 hours before breakfast the next day, this is to enable proper digestion and excretion before another meal is consumed. Fight that urge to have a midnight snack and strive to maintain good eating habit.

EAT A LITTLE AT A TIME

Don’t be a glutton. Stop eating before your stomach gets full, eating in small portions enables easier digestion and keeps you strong without feeling week and sluggish which a normal heavy meal would cause. So Eat Right and Feel Right.