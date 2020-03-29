Some churches in Ilorin on Sunday complied with experts advice and the State Government directive against congregations by shutting their doors to Sunday service to curtail spread of Conivarius.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the situation reports that St. Barnabas Cathedral, African Church Cathedral as well as Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) church doors were shutdown in Ilorin.



The correspondent observed that there were no worshippers within the premises of these churches, except security guards.

The three C&S churches along Muritala Road in Ilorin were deserted as nobody turned up for the Sunday service, while a security guard at one of the gates told NAN that no member of the church came for service as they have been told to stay at home.

Also at the nearby St. Barnabas cathedral, a young clergy told NAN anonymously that the Bishop has directed all members to pray in their various homes for God to end the pandemic

NAN also reports that some of the closed churches include the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Winners Chapel (LFC) on Ajase Ipo Road, as well as Calvary Baptist Church at Gaa-Akanbi area.

However, NAN observed that there were home cell fellowships at few houses comprising of not more than 10 persons.

One of the worshippers, who pleaded anonymity, said they had a fellowship to support, pray and encourage one another,

“We have come to pray as a people for Nigeria especially at this time.

“We cannot sit and fold our arms, we have to pray. And as we know some people may get depressed sitting at home, so we have come to encourage one another.

“The home fellowship is also to see if we can help one another in terms of need,” she said.





