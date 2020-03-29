The member representing Aguata 1 Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly and Chairman House committee on Health, Dr. Cater Umeh, at the weekend, called on parents to confine their children at home now the schools have shut down.

Hon Umeh, who observed that some parents took their children and wards to markets to assist them in trading, warned them to desist from such act as it is against the motive behind shutting down schools, insisting that children are usually vulnerable to diseases and must be guided/guarded.

The lawmaker stated this while briefing newsmen in his office at the House of Assembly Complex, Awka.

He said: “We have observed the recent influx of number of youths and children on the streets as a result of the closure of schools against coronavirus.

“The motive for the latter is for children to stay indoors and stay safe. Parents should take their children and wards indoors. Sending them out for trading will further expose them to danger.

“During this period, the general public is mandated to observe frequent hand washing practice, with soap and further apply hand sanitizer regularly,” Umeh stated.

He further urged the general public to heed to the directives of Anambra State government under the auspices of Chief Willie Obiano and as well report any suspected person or persons with the symptoms to the appropriate authorities for the needful to be done on them.

He further stated that “All calls relating to suspected Covid-19 should be routed to Anambra Public Health Emergency Operation Center on 08030953771 and 08117567363 or to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Number 080097000010”.