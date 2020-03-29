Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, alongside his aides, on Sunday joined the worship at Aso Villa Chapel online in compliance with social distancing rules as Nigeria continues to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in Abuja.

The vice president and his aides have been working under the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) precautionary directive.

“Today, we just finished Sunday worship at the Aso Villa Chapel via live streaming service (online), as worshipers joined from the comfort of their homes.