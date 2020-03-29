…commences fumigation in Wuse, Garki markets

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has put in place provisions for additional bed spaces in Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital and Karu General Hospital to attend to any emergency of symptomatic patients of the dreaded coronavirus.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who made this revelation during an inspection of medical facilities in both Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital and Karu General Hospital, also revealed that provisions have been made for 32 bed spaces in Gwagwalada, while that of Karu will accommodat 300 patients.

Aliyu stated that the plan to make provisions for additional bed spaces was not to instill fears on the residents of the territory, but a proactive measures to respond to any emergency, just as she called on residents to stay safe and observe all precautionary measures put in place by relevant authorities.

“We are here in Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital to see the facilities put in place for symptomatic patients of coronavirus. About 16 bed capacity is almost ready and we are setting up another 16 bed capacity, bringing the total to 32 bed spaces. They are all isolated cubicles. We had a donation of oxygen plant from NNPC. We will run the pipe immediately to supply the oxygen.

“Our preparedness is not instill fears in the minds of the public, but the truth is that we have to be prepared because we are all witnesses to what is happening in other climes. There are more cases of symptomatic patients on ground and it is such patients that will be taken here. Therefore, the message is stay safe, stay alive,” she stated.

While in Karu General Hospital, the minister gave the contractors handling the project 48 hours to put finishing touches to the facility, otherwise get the contract terminated, stressing that the Karu facility will accommodate 300 patients.

“This Karu facility will accommodate about 300 patients and we are here to inspect the facility and the level of preparedness. The contractors are about to commence work and to install the oxygen plant to ensure that there is enough oxygen supply for confirmed cases to be used. We are giving the contractors 48 hours to ensure that the job is done as scheduled or get the contract terminated.”

Aliyu, used the occasion to inspect the fumigation exercise of Wuse market, where she called on traders to comply with all the safety measures in curtailing the coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Royal Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth tests positive for coronavirus

Speaking to journalists in Garki market, Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), Mallam Abubakar Farouk, revealed that the ongoing decontamination was the pet project of the FCT Minister of State in ensuring that public places are protected against the spread of the coronavirus.

Farouk also stated that though the management of Abuja markets carry out fumigation every six months against rodents, the current exercise was targeted at curtailing the spread the ravaging COVID-19, stressing that besides the decontamination of the market, trading activities have been reduced to 28 percent in compliance to social distancing rule.

Other measures put in place according to him include provisions of over 30 hand washing points, sanitizers in shops and ensuring that only food stuffs and pharmaceutical items are sold in the market.