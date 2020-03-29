Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno says the ban on passengers and vehicular movements into the state would take effect from Tuesday, March 31.

Zulum made this known in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Zulum

He, however, said that vehicles transporting food items, medicine, fuel, and other humanitarian goods would not be affected by the ban.

The governor also directed the suspension of the ongoing statewide verification exercise of Local Government Councils’ workers and ordered workers from Grade Levels 01 to 12, to work from home with the exception of those on essential services.

“As from Tuesday March 31, all banks operating in Maiduguri and organisations using biometric attendance equipment must provide hand washing stations and sanitisers at all operation points.

“Furthermore; banks are to limit number of customers in banking halls to not more than 15 at a time and to activate all ATM points to be functional,” he said.

Zulum further directed shops in organised business areas to provide hand washing stations and temperature monitoring devices as well as promote social distancing, warning that defaulters would risk closure.

“Restriction is hereby imposed on the number of passengers in public transport; not more than three passengers and the driver in a car, and not more than two passengers and the rider in a commercial tricycle called “Keke NAPEP”, he added.

While noting that the measures were interim for a period of two weeks, Zulum urged citizens particularly those at the risk of Covid-19 to provide necessary information to health workers and to avail themselves to Ministry of Health staff for documentation and advice on self isolation and care.

“Government has put in place measures that will cushion some of the hardships and hereby ask all residents to be calm and remain law abiding in this trying moment and to intensify prayers”. (NAN)