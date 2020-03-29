The member representing Nnewi North in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nonso Okafor, said he has dedicated his birthday prayers to the world for rapid recovery of those infected with COVID-19.

Hon Okafor noted that the present situation called for sober reflection, to go back to God and make amend our ways.

Okafor stated this in his birthday message he released on social media, thanking God for adding another year to his life.

He charged the the general public to remain calm and observe every measures mapped out by Government to cushion the effects of the deadly Coronavirus.

He said: “Today is my birthday and I am deeply grateful to God for the gift of this day.

“A lot has happened in the past year and I return all glory to him for always directing my path.

“As the world and our country battles with this Covid-19 pandemic, I pray that the Almighty God will look with pity upon us in these trying times.

“Your prayers, good thoughts and wishes are well appreciated.

“I urge you to maintain proper hand washing practice with soap, avoid public gathering and remain indoors until this challenge is over.

“I always enjoin all to continue praying for the world to attract the mercy of God,” Okafor added.