Following the increasing cases of of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the traditional ruler of Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe (Dr.) Kris Chinedum Onyekwuluje, has urged the general public to refrain from crowded environment as directed by Government.

Igwe Onyekwuluje charged the public to heed to the directives of the government and observe good personal hygiene.

He stated this at his palace in Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, the while briefing newsmen on the need to be careful and maintain personal hygiene against the virus.

The Umunya monarch advised individuals who just came back from outside the country to quarantine themselves or rush to designated medical centres to receive urgent medical attention.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that some religious leaders in Nigeria have continued to disobey government’s directive on shutting down churches.

“Church is one of the centres where people gather in numbers. If we encourage the gathering, it will drastically spread like wild fire.

“I must commend the Government of Anambra State in her press statement signed and released by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulolobelu, last Thursday, which mandated the public and private schools to close till further notice.

“In the release, all nursery, primary, secondary schools and vocational institutions (Public, Private and Mission schools) have closed until further notice.

“The directives from Anambra State Government were to enhance further measures in the fight against Coronavirus.

“If you suspect anyone displaying abnormally, please call the emergency number provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control 080097000010.

“Also all calls relating to suspected Covid-19 should be routed to Anambra Public Health Emergency Operation Centre on 08030953771 and 08117567363.

“On personal ground, ensure frequent hand-washing method with soap, use hand sanitizer regularly, avoid handshakes, maintain social distancing, and finally, let us embrace God and ask for His Divine intervention. In your closet, pray fervently.

“I commend our visionary leader, Governor Willie Obiano for his doggedness and prompt intervention in tackling this deadly disease. May God bless him”.