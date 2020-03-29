The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede, has tested positive to the corona virus disease, an official has disclosed.

A statement by DCI Sunday James, the Service Public Relations Officer, disclosed that the Immigration boss had been on self isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom.

He said: “As a top official of government he has adhered to the NCDC instructions to self isolate and undergo test. The result of the test came out positive, hence the need to make it public.”

James said that the Comptroller General is in stable condition and responding to treatment.

“The Comptroller General is active and directing as expected the affairs of the service online, while the Deputy Comptroller General Overseeing the administration of the service is in touch online to keep service activities running within this period.”

He said the service would continue to deliver on its mandate for the nation even in this trying times as we pray the whole world get over it, Nigeria inclusive. (NAN)