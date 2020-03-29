The Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospitals, the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prof. Otegbayo in a statement he signed on Sunday morning said



On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.



His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self isolation while our samples were also taken for test.“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.

All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”