President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation through radio and television broadcast at 7.00pm, March 29, 2020

According to a release made available the President’s address to the nation will be through radio and television broadcast hence all television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

Also Mr Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman in a statement in Abuja on Sunday advised electronic media outfits to hook up to the network service of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

”President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7p.m.

”Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast,” he said.

Buhari had on Saturday summoned the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, where he was updated on the latest developments on Coronavirus (COVID-19).