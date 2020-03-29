President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari

The President who made this known in a live address to the nation on Sunday called on all citizens in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to stay in their homes and that all businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

He said: ‘Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

He also said that: ‘In Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19, there is no such thing as an overreaction or an under reaction. It is all about the right reaction by the right agencies and trained experts.Accordingly, as a Government, we will continue to rely on guidance of our medical professionals and experts at the Ministry of Health, NCDC and other relevant agencies through this difficult time.

He called on all citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. He said: ‘Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

‘The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.

‘We will use this containment period to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases. We will ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other States.’