Executive Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have joined other Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the party on his 68th birthday.

In a statement by its chairman, His Exvellency, Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State, the PGF acknowledged and commended his leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The governors acknowledged Tinubu’s contributions to the team of

Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria as well as within the party.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent our unifying and rallying point for all.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we advise all Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe until we continue to work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of the Bogu Kingdom. We rejoice with you and wish you a happy birthday”, the congratulatory statement read.