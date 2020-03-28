The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with 33 partners have donated 30 million dollars to support the Federal Government’s efforts at curbing the spread of Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, made this known during a Live Streaming news conference, in Abuja, on Friday.

“In recognition of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian population and economy, the Nigeria oil and gas industry under the leadership of the NNPC GMD Mele Kyari has embarked on an industry- wide collaborative intervention initiative to combat the pandemic and its attendant impact.

“The intervention initiative is in alignment with the ongoing Federal Government’s efforts and in collaboration with the NCDC to curb the pandemic.

“It is aimed at supporting our national healthcare delivery facilities and cover three key thematic areas,” he said.

The three thematic areas, he said, are provision of medical consumables, deployment of logistic and in-patient support system and delivery of medical infrastructure.

”The three thematic support initiatives amount to a total of 30 million dollars and will be delivered in phases starting from March 27.

He added that to address the increasing demand for medical services, the sector would immediately provide medical consumables covering test kits, medical protective suits and ambulances to impacted areas.

“This will be followed in the next few days with deployment of ventilators, beds and temporary intensive care facilities across the geopolitical zones of the federation.

“As a responsive and responsible industry, we are taking this action to strengthen our collective national resolve in combating this pandemic and its dreadful impact,” he added.

Kyari said that the 33 partners who contributed to the intervention are drawn from the upstream sector and the companies drawn from oil producers’ trade section and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group.

He named some of the companies to include Shell Group of Companies, EXXONMOBIL GROUP, Total Group, Chevron Group, ENi Group, ADDAX Petroleum and Aiteo Eastern Exploration.

Others are AMNI International Petroleum Company, Dansaki Petroleum Development, Eroton Exploration and Production Company among many others.

In the downstream sector, he said that DAPPMAN donated N120 million for the provision of 36 ventilators and 1,500 medical overalls while MRS donated 2,000 test kits, 1,000 medical overalls and 100 million Naira for ambulances.

“Matrix Energy provided N360 million for necessary medical equipment, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) 50 ventilators and OVH 200 ambulances for use.

“Also, Eyrie Oil donated 1500 medical overalls and lab equipment for one diagonistic centre, WIEN, test kits and Lab equipment, BONO, MOCOH, LEVENE oil donated N18 million each,” he said.

Kyari noted that health and safety of Nigerians remained paramount to the oil and gas sector noting that the sector was still open for more interventions from all partners.