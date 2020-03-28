The Borno State government on Friday donated N23.5 million to support families of the 47 soldiers who lost their lives fighting Boko Haram in Gorgi village, on March 22.

Governor Babagana Zulum said while addressing widows of the slain military personnel at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri that each of the families would recieve N500,000.

The governor was received by Brig. Gen. Abdul Khalifa, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Army.

“The government and people share the grief of the military, particularly those of bereaved families who died last week at a time the country is faced with pandemic.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of these gallant soldiers, salute and appreciate the supreme sacrifices. Nothing can compensate for losing these precious brothers and patriotic Nigerians.

“We commiserate with their families and because we are at a tough and unprecedented times, the government of Borno will support each family with N500,000.

”We hope the unfortunate incident will not dampen the spirit of the gallant military in our shared fight against boko haram” Zulum said.

The governor pledged to support the widows with cash for any small scale businesses of their choice to enable them become self reliant.

“The list of all the families should be compiled, with each identifying the choice of small scale business and bank account details attached to every name for government to transfer startups to them.

“The widows and married women with children have bore the impact of the sacrifices made by their soldier-husbands.

“We know your pains and we share them. We are proud of your husbands and we salute them and you who stand by them,” he said.

Zulum announced the release of two transformers to enhance electricity supply, and said the government would drill two boreholes to enhance water supply in the command.

He also pledged to rehabiliate the Maimalari Primary School to improve teaching and learning.

In his remarks, the acting GOC expressed gratitude to the governor for identifying with the families of the slain personnel.

Khalifa described Zulum as a “true father that has given genuine support and empathy for the military”.

He gave assurance that the troops would not be deterred in their core mandate of restoring peace in the country.

Mrs. Amina Usman, one of the widows thanked the governor for supporting them, assuring that they would use the donation to improve their livelihoods.





