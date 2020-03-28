As the world continue to battle against the dreaded COVID-19 virus, Kano state government has lived up to expectation introducing drastic measures to stop the infiltration of the virus which is yet to record its ugly presence in the ancient commercial city.

Though Corona Virus has continued to ravage the world with its deadly effects, in Kano, it has to a great extent reduced the menace of some social vices, particularly, the spate of drug abuse.

Investigations by our Correspondent revealed that dealers on illicit drugs such as Indian Hemp, cocaine, codeine, Roche, and their likes are no longer enjoying a booming business, as the state government stay-at-enlightenment programmes have reduced their customers.

Again, the closure of borders/boundaries by the state government and the proactive approach of security agencies has also reduced the influx of illicit drugs into the ancient commercial city.

Speaking to our Correspondent on the effects of COVID-19 on drug abuse, a junky who pleaded anonymity captured the plight of hard drug users in this season of COVID-19, as he complained bitterly that lack of money has not only stopped him from taking drugs, but has also affected his feeding.

According to him, “you see, this COVID-19 or whatever they call it should just vanish and go back to where it came from. I am a business man at Kantin Kwari market and I can tell you that since the outbreak of this nonsense virus, I can hardly feed my family, not to talk of money to drugs.

“I am devastated. I am not happy and nobody in my family is happy any longer because I am always moody when I have not taking that thing.

“The worst part of it is that the dealers have increased the price by 100 percent, that is when you see it because this time around, it is very scarce. You know that they have closed the borders and the vehicles that bring in the consignments are no longer allowed to come in.

“Besides, security agencies are everywhere monitoring both human and vehicular movement. So, the situation is very bad. Everybody is feeling it. Since the outbreak of this virus, it is one problem or the other in my family because I am forced to stay at home and unhappy man, and I want to tell you that domestic violence in my family has seriously increased.”

Our Correspondent reports that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, drug abuse has drastically reduced in the commercial city of Kano.

Investigation revealed that most of the drug pedlers took to their heels since the supply chain has almost truncated for fear of being infected by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Black spots like Sabon Gari, Badawa, Kofar Ruwa, Sani Abacha Stadium axis where dealers do have their field days before now, have become like ghost towns just as most users who can not measure up with the harsh economic situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic have been forced to live without the life-damaging drugs.