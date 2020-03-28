Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday led members of the State Task Force on Enforcement of the ban on Public and Religious Gatherings to ensure compliance to closure of markets.

Wike, had through an Executive Order, declared that all markets in the State no matter how small should be shut as from March 28 to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Traders locked the markets and stayed away to ensure general compliance with the directive.

Wike and other Task Force members monitored compliance at the Umbrella Market by the rail track; Mile One Market; Mile Two Market; Mile Three Market; and Mile Four Market.

The team also monitored compliance at the Rumuokwuta; Rumuomasi; Elekahia; Slaughter; and Creek Road Markets respectively.

The team stopped at the different markets, interacted with security personnel and operatives of the State Task Force on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks to issue relevant instructions.

Members of the Task Force, who accompanied the governor, included the State Commissioner of Police; the State Director, Department of State Services; the Commander, Nigeria Air Force 115 Special Operations Group; the Commander NNS Pathfinder; and the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Wike and his team will on Sunday monitor compliance by Churches.