The Waziri Gobir Foundation has set up a N30 million health fund to support the fight against COVID-19 and other health challenges in Kwara.

A statement signed on Friday by the Founder of the foundation, Waziri Gobir said that the gesture was to assist the state government in the fight against the virus in the state.

He said that the donation was as a result of his tour of some leading health institutions in the state, and the need to upgrade facilities at the hospitals visited to meet the challenge posed by the deadly virus.

Gobir explained that the fund was set aside for Kwara residents, especially those who might be unable to afford medical bills in the hospitals.

“Five major hospitals in Kwara have been selected for the implementation of the first phase of the scheme.

“They are General Hospital Ilorin, Sobi Specialist Hospital, Unilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara Civil Service Hospital and Centre Igboro Children Specialist Hospital, Ilorin.

“I commend the efforts of the various health workers in the State especially for the risk and time they sacrificed to protect us.

“I also commend the efforts of the National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) for taking decisive action to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria,” the statement quoted Gobir as saying.

The philanthropist, who handed N1m to each of the hospitals as mobilisation fund, urged all well-meaning Nigerians to support the efforts of the government towards eradicating coronavirus in the country.

Gobir, had in the past, through his foundation, assisted the people of the state with interest-free loans, and other high impact social investment programs such as enterprise development, education support, job creation and youth empowerment programmes.