The Plateau State Government has limited the number of commuters that plies Tricycles popularly known as Keke-napep in the State to one passenger, aimed at putting further checks to stop the spread of the dread Coronavirus from getting to the State.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Saturday in Jos, by the Secretary to Government of the State (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu.

According to him: “Tricycles will no longer take more than one passenger

effective from Sunday 29th March 2020.

“There will also be prohibition of vehicular movements into the State from all border entry routes from 6pm to 7am as part of measures taken to avoid the COVID-19 virus in the State”, he said.

The SGS made it clear that the State has not recorded any case of the virus, but emphasised that Government will frown at non-challance and fragrant disregards of the directives by some individuals and groups who have remained recalcitrant.

Our correspondent reports that further measure taken to curtail the spread of the virus from getting into Plateau also includes that Saloon cars will only take 4 passengers including the driver.

In addition, Government also sets up a COVID-19 Etadication fund, appealing to the organized private sector and well spirited members of the public to contribute into.

“We want to appeal to members of the public to continue to cooperate with the Government as we work together to ensure that we protect the lives of our people, as the State explors stiffer measures as no one is above the law”, Atu said.