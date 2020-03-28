The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Anambra state, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, has enjoined Catholic faithful to pray in their homes for God’s intervention against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Okeke, who gave the charge in a statement on Friday in Onitsha, said the directive followed the restrictions and policies from federal and state governments, following the outbreak of the global pandemic.

The archbishop therefore, announced the suspension of all public celebration of the Holy Mass from March 30, till April 19, including all weekday masses at all parish churches, oratories and chapels.

He urged the priests to use March 29, to explain to the people the necessity of this difficult decision and other important liturgical guidelines they may need to know at this critical moment.

“I request that priests still celebrate private Holy Mass in their parishes without the people. Priests are hereby requested to pray for the people in these private masses.

“Public celebration of the stations of the cross (including Good Friday) is suspended with immediate effect. The faithful are encouraged to celebrate them privately in their homes.

READ ALSO: House of Reps acquires more Toyota Camry 2020 model cars for members

“The Onitsha archdiocese secretariat is also temporarily closed from today till further notice. This is indeed a very challenging time but it is also a time of growth and spiritual maturity. We hereby urge the faithful to pray at home.

“Read and meditate on the word of God, pray the Rosary and pray God to intervene, especially at this trying time.

“Always unite yourselves spiritually in the Eucharistic Celebration and receive spiritual Communion,” Okeke stated.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the closure of all markets for 14 days with effect from March 30 in the state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, said in a statement that the directive is part of ongoing measures by the state to contain the spread of the disease.

However, Chukwulobelu said only businesses selling food items and medicines are authorised to stay open during the closure.

He declared that members of the state COVID-19 task force, the police and other security agencies would strictly enforce the state government’s directive.