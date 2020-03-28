Kano residents have embarked on panic buying of food items over fear of COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who monitored markets in Kano metropolis on Friday, reports that the rush was noticed mainly in the major markets.

At Yankaba Market, people were mostly rushing for perishable food items such as tomatoes, onions, pepper and vegetable among others.

The panic buying was also noticed at Abubakar Rimi Market in Sabon-Gari and Singa Market all within Kano metropolis.

Mrs Amina Liman, told NAN that she was shopping for fear of any eventuality or total shutdown.



“I think there is panic in everyone, the way people have rushed out to buy things.

READ ALSO Covid-19: coalition of health bodies score Gov. Udom low in A/Ibom



“I am buying basic things for the fear of total shut down because the government ordered the closure of all routes to the state,” she said.



A customer, Idi Sadik, who groaned over the high prices of food stuff ‎urged the government to do something to cushion the effects of the harsh economic realities occasioned by COVID -19.

Another customer, Ade Suraj, also said that he came to buy essential food items and lamented that traders took advantage of the situation to increase prices.

“I am here to buy basic items because I don’t know what is going to happen after‎ the closure of the state entry routes,” he explained.



Malam Abba Salisu, a perishable items dealer, told NAN that he had made bumper sale because of the rush.

“I have sold many baskets of tomatoes and pepper and I am optimistic that before the end of the day I will be able to sell up to two baskets of tomatoes,” he said.‎

Muhammad Ali, a trader, said he opened his shop at about 10 am attending to many customers who besieged the market for shopping.

Ali said that sales were encouraging adding that he tried to adhere to medical advice on preventive tips against the pandemic.

Other businesses, banks, markets and other trading centers opened for routine transaction without hitches.