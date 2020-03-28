Dr Mohammed Salihu, Medical Director, National ,Dala Orthopedic (NOHD), Kano, says the hospital is attending to only emergencies because of the fear of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Salihu in Abuja said that the hospital was doing an average of 50 joint replacement surgeries per month before the outbreak of the virus.

He said emergency attendance had reduced significantly because of COVID-19 fear.

“`It is a serious matter and health workers need to protect themselves against the virus,’’ he stated.

The medical director appealed to the Federal Government to provide the staff members of the hospital with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to enable them to attend to more cases.

Meanwhile, Salihu advised Nigerians to cease travelling abroad for specialised orthopaedic surgeries.

The medical director said that surgeons in the hospital (Dala Orthopaedic) could do most of the surgeries that people went abroad for.

He urged Nigerians to believe in the capacity of Nigerian surgeons to do specialised surgeries that they travel abroad for.

The medical director said some of the surgeries that could be carried out in the hospital include: joint replacement, hip and knee replacement, spine surgeries and other specialised orthopaedic surgeries.

“We need to use this opportunity to create awareness and I want to give examples.

“You know orthopaedic care, people go out to treat fractures, for joint replacement and spine surgeries.

“The first joint replacement we did in Dala was in 1970 and since then joint replacement had continued to move on in some of our centres in Nigeria.

“Our statistics now for joint replacement and the successes we have received as far as joint replacement is concerned are comparable if not better than some of the successes in other African countries and beyond,’’ he said.

Salihu also advised Nigerians to look at the statistics for joint replacements done by surgeons in the three National Orthopaedic Hospitals in Lagos, Enugu and Kano.

“There are other few public centres that offer joint replacement apart from the three Orthopaedic centres, like we have started some practice in Sokoto, Wamako Orthopaedic Hospital.

“I did about 10 joint replacements there, and then having trained them there, they have continued to move on.

“I also went to Maiduguri to train the surgeons there, so they are also doing joint replacement now; I also trained the surgeons in University of Ilorin teaching hospital.

“They are also doing a few of the surgeries over there; the same thing in Bayelsa, Rivers, and other satellite areas.

“No doubt that the largest concentration of where joint replacement is done in Nigeria are in National Orthopaedic Hospitals in Kano, Igbobi Lagos, and Enugu,’’ he said.

The medical director, however, expressed dismay over the shortage of orthopaedic and trauma surgeons in the country.

“A country with a population of over 180 million, having a total of 450 orthopaedic surgeons practicing! It is far below the ratio recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Most of these surgeons are based in the urban centres – Lagos, Abuja, Kano, the cities have about 70 per cent of the orthopaedic surgeons practicing in the country.

“However, I will say that the situation is better. In 1990, we were probably less than a hundred, but between 1990 and 2019, we are above 400.

“So if we sustain what we are doing currently, hopefully in the next 10 years we are going to be talking about 1,500,’’ he said.

Salihu said that it would take doctors three levels before they could specialise in orthopaedic practice and trauma.

“The first requirement is to be a doctor, second, he has to specialise in surgery after which he becomes a surgeon, then to become an orthopaedic surgeon. So there are three levels.

“Then comes the fourth level that allows the surgeon to specialise either as a trauma surgeon, knee surgeon, hip surgeon and so on, that is how it goes,’’ Salihu said.