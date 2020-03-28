Yola – Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Saturday said the state government has not declared curfew over Coronavirus threat.

Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou in Yola, said those spreading the fake news of a curfew were “enemies, saboteurs and mischievous’’.

He warned that that the state government would not take it lightly with whoever was found spreading the fake information.

According to him, those spreading the rumours wanted to create panic among the good and peaceful people of the state.

He stressed that the rumor of a curfew supposed to have taken effect from midnight of Friday, March 27, was “not true”.

Breaking: First case of Coronavirus in Benue confirmed

“People should disregard the rumor fabricated by enemies of the Government amid the current crisis emanating from the spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

“Government will not hesitate to use its Law on any mischief maker found behind such fake news,’’ he said.

According to Fintiri, there is no challenge in Adamawa that will warrant imposing curfew and urges residents to disregard the rumor and go about their lawful businesses.

He also advised the people to observe social distancing, basic hygiene of hand-washing and avoid crowded places. (NAN)