The Management of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Club, Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia, said it had further extended the existing break period for the club’s players and officials by one week.

This the club said was due to uncertainties surrounding the national lockdown owing to the increasing effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports that following an executive order from Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), all footballing activities were postponed until April 15 to curtail spread of the pandemic.

A statement by the Club’s Sporting Director, Patrick Ngwaogu and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja said new resumption date for the team would now be April 7.

Head Coach Willy Udube while reacting to the new resumption date as announced by the club management further advised the players to make their private work intensity to be their utmost paramount.

He further enjoined them to adhere strictly to their training programmes.

Ngwaogu also beckoned on the players, coaching crew and other staff of the club to adhere to laid down precautionary measures even as the pandemic lingered on.

“You must ensure you wash your hands regularly, use hand sanitisers, maintain social distancing, stay at home, avoid crowded areas, and observe personal and environmental hygiene to avoid contracting the virus,” he said.