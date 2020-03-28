Dolly Parton believes the coronavirus pandemic is a lesson from God, she revealed in an uplifting message to fans.

The country icon shared a video filmed at her home on Friday, where she is hunkering down amid the global health crisis. She stands in front of a small flight of stairs before breaking out into song.

“Well hello! It’s Dolly. Climbing the stairway to heaven ’cause this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of us,” Parton sang while wearing a denim shirt and her blonde locks pulled up into a ponytail.

“”I’m not making light out of the situation,” Parton continues, adding, “Well, maybe I am because it’s the light, I believe, that’s going to dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do.

“I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love, and I hope we learn that lesson. I think that when this passes we’re all gonna be better people.”

Parton said she has maintained a “positive attitude” despite the negativity and fears the pandemic has created around the world.

“So just keep the faith, don’t be too scared,” Parton advised her followers. “It’s going to be alright. God loves us.”



