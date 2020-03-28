Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the state may witness up to 39,000 cases of coronavirus.

READ ALSO:81 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria



The commissioner implored people to adhere to the social distancing advice of the state government to check the spread of the disease.



He said ;

“Our mathematical modelling shows that the worst-case scenario is that we may see up to 39,000 cases in Lagos, but if everyone practises good social distancing, the figure will be limited to 13,000.

“If we add social distancing to active contact tracing, then we will be able to bend the curve further. The figures may seem alarming at this point, but this is just to emphasise to the Lagos community to follow instructions of the incident commander to make sure that we practice social distancing.

“Looking at the same timeframe from the introduction of the index case, you can see that Lagos State is not seen anywhere near what Spain, Italy, and Iran are showing. So, at weeks two and three of our index case, we are flat; and at week four, we have 37 cases; while at the same fourth week, Italy, Iran, and Spain had more than 20,000 cases.”