.Policemen that supervised the burial ceremony also to be arrested

.Orders Ebonyi varsity VC to stop releasing corpses for burial forthwith

Following the ban placed on burials and other events in the state, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Friday ordered the immediate arrest of those that organised the burial ceremonies that took place in Ezza South and Ikwo local government areas of the state.

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi

Umahi, who expressed dismay at the development, stressed that it was wrong for indigenes of the state to violate government directives on ban on burial ceremonies, among others.

The Governor, who addressed journalists on government’s efforts towards tackling the dreaded coronavirus in the state, directed the State Commissioner of Police, CP Awoshola Awotinde, to ensure the arrest of all the policemen that supervised the burial ceremony.

According to Umahi, ordered the Vice Chancellor of Alex Ekuweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State to stop releasing corpses for burial in the state so as to ensure the safety of citizens of the state.

“Commissioner of Police make sure that the policemen that supervised the burial are arrested and detained. Chairmen of Ezza South and Ikwo, I don’t understand how burial ceremonies will take place in your LGA and you people are not aware. This thing should stop. We should safeguard the lives of our citizens.”

The Governor called on the Permanent Secretary of State Affairs, Mr. Austin Udude and Commissioner of Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike to identity 2 hotels within the capital which will be taken over by the State government for occupation by medical workers in the fight against the scourge.

On the lock down of the state which will commence today, March 28, the Governor charged the Chairmen of all the LGAs and security operatives to ensure strict compliance to the directive of the State Government.

According to the Governor, the lock down is not a joke as only vehicles on essential duty will be allowed into the state.

“The kits we ordered will arrive tomorrow (today). Everybody should take this campaign seriously,” he advised.