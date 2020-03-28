About 100 residential buildings, school and churches were destroyed in an explosion that rocked Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Saturday morning.

The loud explosion happened in the early hours of Saturday, 28th of March 2020, around 1 am, causing the ever busy Akure/Owo road to be split into two with many injured.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the explosion happened less than a Kilometer to Akure airport, affecting many rresidents of the Eleyowo community, and also completely destrroying a church and school in the area.

Many people who lived within the church premises were said to be injured while some were rescued by the people of the community. The school with boarding facilities was destroyed beyond repair with roofs of all the buildings blown off.

The spot at which the explosion happened cut off the road, hindering vehicular movement.

Folks on social media are arguing that this may be a bomb blast, while others are convinced that this was an asteroid.